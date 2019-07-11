Two people from Tulsa died after a rollover crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike late Tuesday night.
Benjamin Stegall, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene near mile marker 259, about four miles east of Claremore, on the westbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike.
Stegall’s 2006 Honda Accord reportedly left the road to the right and hit an embankment about 10 p.m. The Honda rolled four to six times before coming to a rest. Stegall’s passenger, Jessie Conatzer, 86, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition with internal injuries. Conatzer died Wednesday.
After the crash, Stegall reportedly got out of the car and walked about 120 feet before collapsing. It is believed his collapse was because of a medical condition, according to a news release. The crash remains under investigation.