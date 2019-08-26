It’s seems like every time you turn around, someone is honoring Tulsa’s Gathering Place.
The latest accolades come from Time magazine, which announced last week that the massive privately built public park along Riverside Drive had been named one of the publication’s 100 World’s Greatest Places to experience in 2019.
We humbly agree, and suggest that if the list had been a good deal shorter, Gathering Place still would have made the cut. Twenty best? Top Ten? Sure.
The park was one of three places highlighted when NBC’s “Today” show rolled out the list Friday morning. So, it appears someone thought we were in the top three. Sounds about right to us.
The park isn’t even a full year old — the official anniversary comes Sept. 8 — but its trophy case of “must see” honors is bulging.
USA Today named the park the best new attraction in the nation, and National Geographic has pegged it as one of “12 mind-bending playgrounds.” There was a big piece in The New York Times, too.
It’s worth remembering the Gathering Place is a park with a mission. The $465 million, 66.5-acre attraction isn’t just a collection of one-of-a-kind playgrounds, athletic courts and places to enjoy nature, although it is all of those things and more.
It was built with a transformative purpose.
Tulsa philanthropists, led by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, lined up to underwrite the audacious venture because they wanted to bring the city together while putting it on the map.
They wanted Tulsa to be the place to be — for tourists, young professionals starting their careers and families looking for a place to stay.
All that earned media is more than additional lines on the park’s resume. It’s evidence that the huge investment is working.
We hope the readers of Time magazine will take the listing to heart and will come experience Gathering Place. If they do, they’ll take away a positive memory of Tulsa as a community of builders and a community with something unique to offer.