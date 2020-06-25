President Donald Trump held his first re-election rally since the COVID-19 shutdown in Tulsa on Saturday.
Before it happened, we said there was no reason to think it would be a good thing for Tulsa, and it wasn’t. Whoever invited Trump to Tulsa is being quiet about it now. They didn’t do our city any favors.
It’s fair to say the rally produced a lot of heat, but not much light. It inflamed emotions and invited ham-handed and not very accurate portrayals of our city. It put our citizens at risk of disease. It produced anxiety in abundance, and little wisdom.
But despite all of that, we can say we are proud of the way the city acquitted itself on Saturday.
Tulsa showed that it is the home to people of strongly held beliefs, and enough intelligence and pride to express them without violence. There were a lot of passionate moments and raised voices, but no vandalism, no fights. There were more peacemakers than noisemakers, and that made us proud.
We showed that Tulsans believe in free speech. In Greenwood, Black people and white people celebrated diversity. In the BOK Center, the president’s supporters gave full-throated endorsement to his promise to make America great again. Protesters were allowed to protest. Trump was allowed his time at the podium. It was a day of intense civil debate, which is its own virtue.
The rally was poorly attended. You can get a lot of different opinions about why. There might have been some dirty political tricks involved, and some people may have felt intimidated about the situation, but we suspect the biggest reason is that not that many people wanted to risk their health to witness something that they could watch from the safety of home. It just wasn’t worth it.
We can’t see that the rally resolved anything locally. We suspect that the results of November’s election in Tulsa and Oklahoma will be unchanged by the event.
We know that the underlying racial and social schisms in our community are still there, and were not improved greatly by the president’s appearance.
The Trump rally was the cup we would have preferred to have seen pass, but that wasn’t a choice Tulsa had. Having been subjected to the test, the city passed and did so honorably.
Now it’s time to start dealing with real and difficult problems in a way that leads to a better future for everyone in our community.
