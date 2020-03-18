...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...
CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND
WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...
CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...
MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...
PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND
WAGONER.
* FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING.
* PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS HAS CAUSED THE
GROUND TO BE SATURATED ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT
INTO THURSDAY MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
