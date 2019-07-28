The Tulsa World is holding a Senior Living Expo for families that offers free health screenings as well as seminars on retirement, healthcare and housing.
The expo is Saturday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., in Broken Arrow. Admission and parking are free.
A shuttle service will take participants from their vehicles to the event’s entrance.
More than 50 door prizes will be available, valued from $25 to $1,000. Come dressed to enter the 1950s-themed costume contest.
Bingo games will be played during the expo. Bingo cards are $1 each and proceeds will go to Folds of Honor, an Owasso nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to family members of military personnel killed or disabled during combat. Prizes will be given out to bingo winners that were donated by the expo’s vendors.
Participants can shop from more than 100 local vendors for services and products.
Sixteen seminars will focus on topics for seniors, their caregivers and their families. These include Medicare, health care planning, downsizing, retirement planning and the best ways to stay active.
The Senior Living Expo is just one of several events that the Tulsa World holds each year. They include community forums, All-World Awards, Taste of the City and two career fairs. The next career fair will be Sept. 10.
Learn more about the expo at seniorexpotulsa.com.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day