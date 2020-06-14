Two leading state policy advocates will debate State Question 802 on the next Tulsa World Let's Talk virtual town hall.
David Blatt, who teaches public policy in the master of public administration program at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, and Jonathan Small, president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, will take on the June 30 ballot measure, which would bring Medicaid expansion to the state.
The Let's Talk virtual town hall series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and hosted by the Tulsa World's Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene.
Question for the two panelists are welcome and can be emailed to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.