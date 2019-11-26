Tulsa Zoo Management Inc. President and CEO Terrie Correll will retire next year, the zoo announced Tuesday.
Correll led the zoo through a successful transition from municipal management to that of a public-private partnership between the City of Tulsa and TZMI after being named president and CEO of the nonprofit in October 2011.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to start the transformation of the zoo,” Correll said in a news release. “I can proudly say today’s Tulsa Zoo is an animals-first, mission-based organization with a staff dedicated to providing the best in animal care and welfare, and guest experiences.
"My goal has been to lead the zoo to a stronger financial position, and position the organization to fulfill the promise of the master plan developed with the generous support of private donations and City of Tulsa taxpayers. I announce my plans for retirement with every confidence the zoo will build on the momentum gained in a short amount of time. It has been a privilege and honor to be part of the zoo’s success and this community these past 10 years. I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated people and I am very proud of what we have accomplished.”
Correll plans to continue in her role as the TZMI board searches nationwide for a successor, a process which could last through summer 2020, the release states. The board has named a search committee, including long-term board members, and is selecting a national search firm.
Correll joined the zoo in 2009 as director, and has amassed more than four decades of experience. She credits her drive to save species to childhood trips to the San Diego Zoo, and said it was a behind-the-scenes tour of the Oklahoma City Zoo during her senior year of college at Oklahoma State University that led her to pursue a career in the zoo field.
John Stava, TZMI board chairman, said the nonprofit can boast "tremendous progress" under Correll's leadership.
“She has taken the zoo from an underfunded city asset at risk of losing its (Association of Zoos & Aquariums) accreditation, to completion of the first phase of the master plan to completely rebuild the 90-plus-year-old facility," Stava said in the release. "In only eight years, the zoo has completed Phase 1 of the master plan by delivering $26 million in fully funded and completed improvements. Already, we have secured $39 million toward the estimated $62.7 million needed to complete the second phase.
"I and the rest of the board are proud of her accomplishments.”
Prior to joining the Tulsa Zoo, Correll served as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer for The Living Desert, a zoological and botanical garden in Palm Desert, California, that focused on desert conservation.
She began her zoo career as a zookeeper at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife Ecology from OSU.