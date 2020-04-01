Census Day arrived Wednesday to a nation gripped by COVID-19, begging the question, how does the government conduct a complete count of its population during a pandemic?
Dennis Johnson, U.S. Census Bureau Deputy Regional Director, said while some field work has been suspended, work on the 2020 Census continues despite the pandemic.
“In my history, which goes back about 40 years, this is the first time we’ve done this,” Johnson said, referring to conducting a census during a pandemic.
The good news is about 38% of the households in the nation have already self-reported their 2020 Census forms, Johnson said.
“That part has not been affected,” Johnson said, referring to the self-report process. “Obviously people are at home and have the opportunity to...help themselves out by responding from their home.”
Johnson urged households to complete the 2020 Census now either online, by phone or mail.
He said the response rate is running slightly behind the rate logged on Census Day 2010, but still on the “same trajectory” as a decade ago.
“If things go well in the next few days we will be right on track,” Johnson said.
Johnson said while the Census Bureau had met all of its hiring goals prior to COVID-19 pandemic taking hold here, the agency will still need about 6,000 workers this summer in Oklahoma when field operations are in full swing.
“There’s an understanding among everybody that no matter what you do we are all in the same boat,” Johnson said. “We’re just kind of trying to work our way through it and figure out a best way to do things and do them safely. That’s our biggest concern right now.”
The Census can be completed at 2020Census.gov or calling 844-330-2020. Job applications may also be completed at the website.
The deadline to self-report census questionnaires has already been extended two weeks to Aug. 14. The Census Bureau has until Dec. 31 to turn over a population count of each state to the federal government.
While census takers have already been in the field in some areas, Census Day 2020 is the point in time every 10 years used to mark where people were living April 1.
Decennial census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and helps state officials draw legislative district boundaries, in addition to guiding how public funds are allocated for other programs.
Government officials have for decades urged the public to complete the census (it takes less than five minutes and it is legally mandated) to ensure all of the citizenry is counted.
As of Tuesday, the most current data, 38.4% of the households in the nation have self-responded to the census.
In Oklahoma, about 34.6% of the households have responded to the 2020 Census online, by mail or phone by Tuesday. In Tulsa County, 38.1% of the households had responded by Tuesday..
About 35.7% of the city of Tulsa households have responded, slightly ahead of the statewide rate. About 64.7% of the city of Tulsa population self-responded in 2010.
Meanwhile, citing coronavirus concerns, the U.S. Census Bureau has pushed back until at least April 15 when it plans to resume sending workers in the field to survey households that failed to self-report.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the people be taken once every 10 years. Census statistics also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers to communities for public services and infrastructure like hospitals, emergency services, schools and bridges each year over the next 10 years.
Kyle Ofori, Tulsa Regional Complete County Committee director, said in a statement that the goal of the group is to ensure everyone is counted in the 2020 Census, regardless of their age, background or citizenship.
“As we practice physical distancing and do our part to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we still have an important duty to fill out the Census, which can be done easily from your residence, either online, by phone or by mail,” Ofori said.
Currently, local outreach efforts are complying with CDC and Tulsa Health Department guidelines as they relate to COVID-19, according to local census partners.
The Complete Count Committee, along with partner organizations like Community Service Council, the city of Tulsa, and the Tulsa Regional Chamber are organizing to ensure communities the census has historically missed have the information and resources they need to get counted so they don’t miss out on critical community resources and political power.
In the last 18 months, the Complete Count Committee has organized digitally and directly on-the-ground, including hosting Census workshops with historically undercounted communities, translating Census resources, allocating nearly $4,000 for mini-grants, and challenging Oklahoma City to a Census self-response rate challenge.
