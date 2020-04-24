Tulsa April 24 news conference

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsa would fall in line with the state's loosening of COVID-19 guidance despite concerns based on local data.

The mayor said Friday he thanked Gov. Kevin Stitt for guidance on reopening provided this week, but Tulsa's criteria make a phased rollback more challenging. 

He said Oklahoma meets the 14-day benchmark for declining cases, but the Tulsa Health Department data shows Tulsa County has yet to meet the White House criteria.

Bynum said "Tulsa does not exist in a bubble," and because of the state's rollback and other cities following it, "Tulsa's (COVID-19) cases will not go down, they will increase." He said it would be futile, however, to try to continue more restrictive guidance than what the state has enacted "when everyone else has abandoned that practice."

Tulsa's safer-at-home order will conclude April 30, and a new order will reflect federal and state guidelines, Bynum said in a news conference. Social gatherings should still be restricted to less than 10 people in accordance with federal recommendations.

"We're not going to have an issue that conflicts with the state's guidance," Bynum said in response to a question about churches being told by Gov. Stitt that worship may continue in-person.

Bynum reminded residents the reason for the restrictive guidance was to reduce the burden on the local health care system. He said area hospitals now have secured adequate supplies of PPE, recorded a decrease in COVID-19 patients in three weeks and are comfortable with their capacity to handle increased demand going forward.

The CDC continues to advise masks in public as well as social distancing, Dr. Bruce Dart said Friday. He said the number of positive cases in Tulsa County continues to be higher than what officials want to see to roll back restrictions.

"This virus is here, and it's going to stay here," he said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he was allowing personal care businesses to reopen under restrictions Friday as part of a phased-in approach to restarting the economy, citing favorable COVID-19 statistical trends.

Bynum said Friday he would follow suit but lamented the lack of consistent, statewide guidance on COVID-19 at the start of the outbreak. "I would like to follow the White House guidance issued last week ... before you start rolling things back," he said when asked about whether he would have preferred to keep the safer-at-home order in place longer than May 1.

"I can't ask people who work at a restaurant in Tulsa to remain unemployed while we pursue a 14-day decrease when ... for 100 miles around us, people can go to work, contract the virus and bring it to our community," Bynum said.

White House guidelines released April 16 include a recommendation that a community show a 14-day downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases before it considers whether to begin loosening restrictions.

The 14-day downward trajectory in new cases is part of what the White House calls “gating criteria” that should be achieved before moving to reopen businesses and other locations that had been ordered shut.

In Tulsa County, the longest streak in declining or flat numbers of new COVID-cases so far was a 10-day span between April 5 and April 15, when the seven-day rolling average of cases declined from about 26 new cases each day to about 10 new cases each day, according to Tulsa Health Department data.

"Our positive cases are trending in the wrong direction," Dart said when asked about his agency's guidance on reopening in Tulsa County.

Under the Safer at Home Order through May 1, residents can make essential trips to the grocery store, get medication and other necessary items. Patronizing essential businesses for non-essential purposes, such as apparel or personal care services, should not occur. Go to cityoftulsa.org/yesorno for more info.

Effective May 1, Mayor Bynum will issue a new order: The state’s guidelines for industry will be in place, and social gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited. Non-essential travel should continue to be minimized and those 65 years or older and those with compromised immune systems should continue to follow the State’s Safer at Home order.

City golf courses and tennis facilities will be reopened May 1 with additional safety precautions. Tulsa Parks facilities, playgrounds and recreation facilities will remain closed on May 1. The City of Tulsa Parks’ 2020 Swim Season, as well as all Day Camps, are canceled for safety. A day camp over could be offered over fall break depending on Tulsa's stage of virus recovery. The city will not be hiring lifeguards this summer.

