Tulsa Metro Chamber leaders will be the guests for the next Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall.
Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal; Chairman Roger Ramseyer, vice president and Tulsa market leader for Cox Communications; and William Murphy, the chamber’s senior vice president of economic development, will take reader questions about Tulsa’s economic future.
The “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall series is sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation. The conversation is moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for Tulsa World.
Questions for the event can be submitted to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Featured video