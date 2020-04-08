Searching under bridges, along riverbanks and behind groves of trees to find Tulsa’s well-hidden homeless encampments, Jessica Kelly usually hopes to persuade people to come off the streets and seek help.

Tuesday, she told them to stay where they are.

While the rest of Tulsa shelters in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless population should, too, said Kelly, who leads the Mental Health Association’s Homeless Street Outreach program.

For the time being, the outreach efforts have shifted from trying to help people escape homelessness to simply trying to help them avoid the virus.

“Right now the most important thing for them to do, like everyone else, is to minimize the number of people they come into contact with,” Kelly said. “We’re telling them ‘Stay here. Stay at your campsite.’”

Kelly’s team, with members from both the Mental Health Association and Tulsa City Lights, have been delivering food, water, hygiene products and other supplies to several encampments spread across the city from north to south Tulsa. Most sites include less than a handful of tents or makeshift shelters, suggesting perhaps that homeless Tulsans are already social distancing.

The outreach team hopes to make it unnecessary for anyone to leave camp to visit a store or food pantry. And panhandling already seems to have decreased across the city, Kelly said.

“Like everyone else,” she said, “they’re worried about catching the virus and trying to keep their distance.”

Tulsa homeless shelters are taking extra precautions, such as opening more sleeping spaces to spread beds farther apart and offering grab-and-go meals instead of sit-down lunches. The Day Center is even limiting the number of people who can come inside at any given time. But some homeless individuals won’t go to shelters even in ordinary times, while others see too much risk from the virus right now.

So far, no COVID-19 cases have appeared within the city’s homeless camps, Kelly said. To limit the risks, the outreach team members travel in separate cars and wear masks and gloves, more to protect the campers than themselves.

“Frankly, we’re a bigger threat to them right now than they are to us,” she said. “They already tend to be an isolated population, and we’re coming in from the outside.”

The Mental Health Association is collecting donations for the outreach effort through its website, mhaok.org.

