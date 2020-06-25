John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, which memorializes Tulsa's bleakest days and one of its most distinguished sons, has been added to the National Park Service's African American Civil Rights Network.
"The story, I think, is more than Tulsa in the ’20s," U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said Thursday. "It is, obviously, that, (but also) the life and work of Dr. John Hope Franklin."
Bernhardt signed the National Park Service designation late Wednesday, days after President Donald Trump said during an appearance in Tulsa that he had recommended the action.
Various groups have been working for some time to add the historic Greenwood neighborhood to the network, but Bernhardt said this week's action was "a direct result of the president's visit."
It was unclear why the park rather than the entire Greenwood District was designated for inclusion in the network, but Bernhardt said long-running efforts at some sort of NPS affiliation may continue.
John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park, 321 N. Detroit Ave., was the result of a state-led examination of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre. It was built largely with state funds and the assistance of the city of Tulsa on land owned by the Tulsa Development Authority.
The park is owned by the city but operated by the John Hope Franklin Foundation, and includes several notable sculptures.
John Hope Franklin was a renowned historian who spent much of his youth in Tulsa and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. His father, B.C. Franklin, was a well-known Tulsa attorney who represented many of those who lost their homes and businesses in the massacre.
The African American Civil Rights Network, a new NPS program signed into law only three years ago, includes about 30 sites, including the Lincoln Memorial and an online Civil Rights archive. The park is Oklahoma's first site to be included in the network.
"We're certainly happy with the designation," said Reuben Gant, executive director of the John Hope Franklin Foundation. "We're still looking forward to an appropriate designation for the district itself."
The thriving African American commercial district centered on Greenwood Avenue was destroyed by a white mob on June 1, 1921, but rebounded to reach its peak after World War II. Declining in the 1960s, it was mostly bulldozed during the urban renewal of the 1970s.
“John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park is much more than a quiet place to visit and reflect. It serves as a challenge to people of all places and races to come together in the spirit of dialogue, understanding, and reconciliation,” U.S. Sen. James Lankford said in a statement. “Tulsa has seen the worst of racial hatred, but as we approach the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, this park will help us show America the best of humanity by helping people overcome division and move forward in racial harmony."
“President Trump is shining a light on one of the most moving, unique memorials in the United States,” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said. “As is in its name, the park emphasizes the importance of reconciliation to promote healing in our community."
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum pointed out that Oklahoma will now have a site joining other historic places "such as the Selma Highway and the birthplace of Martin Luther King Jr., which leave a significant and historic legacy in our country’s history. As we approach the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, this site will continue to serve as a national platform for Tulsans and others to learn from our past as we work toward healing and justice for the Tulsa community.”
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
