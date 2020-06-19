Marquita Tolbert (left) collects a Black Lives Matter shirt from Grayden Thomas, 13, and his mother, Laura Thomas (right), during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A woman who identified herself as Muthaland X collects children’s books from the Gaining Ground literacy organization during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Ronald Stewart raises his fist while standing over the phrase "Black Lives Matter" painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Elijah Cheatham (left), 6, and Brianna Roberts, 8, sit on a highway embankment during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tré Coleman dances down Greenwood Avenue during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday.
People fill Greenwood Avenue during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Demetria Jackson, from Kansas City, Kansas, sets out merchandise ahead of a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Vendors set up merchandise tents ahead of a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The Rev. Al Sharpton makes remarks with the Rev. Robert Turner during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The phrase "Black Lives Matter" is painted on the street near the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
People listen to a musical act during a Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 19, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa’s annual Juneteenth celebration provided an outlet for festivalgoers to have fun and address current events. It also provided Bixby’s Jacki Jackson with an educational opportunity she could share with her kids.
In the early hours of the festival, Jackson wore a “Black Wall Street 1921” face mask and had her picture taken in front of the 1921 Black Wall Street Memorial outside the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Jackson should be used to having her photo taken. She said she was Miss Black Tulsa in 2000.
Asked why she took photos Friday in front of the memorial, she said, “I remember when I was Miss Black Tulsa, I didn’t know anything about Black Wall Street. So when I came here today I decided to bring my kids (ages 15 and 11). I am teaching them the history that I had to learn about. It’s very important to take a picture and this is very historical for what happened to our ancestors in 1921, almost 100 years ago.”
The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred in 1921. Black Wall Street, a thriving African American business district in Tulsa, was destroyed.
Black Wall Street was crowded with visitors during the 2020 Juneteenth celebration in Tulsa’s Greenwood District. Overnight, before the start of the celebration, the words “Black Lives Matter” were painted on Greenwood Avenue by a group of more than 50 people. Kids were dancing on that same street Friday evening as the festival shifted into high gear.
With food trucks, an entertainment stage (the Rev. Al Sharpton was the keynote speaker), kids playing on inflatables at historic Vernon AME Church and social activities all around, the atmosphere was festive. Also, it was a day for activism. Many attendees chose to make statements by way of wardrobe, wearing shirts with words like “I Can’t Breathe,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Demanding a Just Tulsa.”
There were also visible reminders that Juneteenth was staged during a pandemic. Signs were posted to let people know that, by attending, they voluntarily assumed risks related to exposure of COVID-19. Signs that said “thank you for practicing social distancing” were placed along the festival route.
A “Stay Healthy Zone” provided free face masks, shirts and hand sanitizer. Complimentary face masks (26,000, according to a staffer) were made available through a partnership with a nonprofit organization, Until We Do It. Representatives from the Stay Healthy Zone table roamed the premises to distribute masks to attendees.
“I see most of you all with masks on. I love that,” City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said before reading a Juneteenth proclamation.
What percentage of festivalgoers wore masks? In a random sampling of passersby, 84 of 100 wore masks. In a later sampling, 75 of 100 passersby wore masks.
People sat on blankets or lawn chairs as they staked out positions in front of the stage to hear speakers and performers. They heard Rep. Regina Goodwin thank organizers for arranging “an expression of love, because that’s what it is.”
Many speakers urged attendees to exercise their right to vote. Rep. Monroe Nichols said, “If you don’t go vote, you wasted everybody’s time here.”
A voter registration table was on site at the festival.
At one of the many festival tables, a man who identified himself as Awesome Jeremy taught art to children.
“You guys did a good job,” he said.
Asked to summarize what Juneteenth is about, he said, “Empowerment to the Black people, man — empowerment and bringing us together at the same time, all of us, and trying to show us the platform of equality. Some people don’t understand it. You have to show them the platform.”
He said the festival is about what you want to bring to the table individually. “(For) me, it’s all about empowering the youth and teaching them to have a better future here.”
Juneteenth, celebrated in Tulsa for more than two decades, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The organization that oversees the city’s Juneteenth celebrations had previously announced it was canceling the 2020 event due to COVID-19. A plan to still commemorate Juneteenth in some way was ratcheted up after it was announced that a presidential rally would occur this weekend in downtown Tulsa.
Heavy rains interrupted Juneteenth activities for about 30 minutes. Many attendees sought cover. Those who waited out the rainstorm under the overhang of the Greenwood Cultural Center seemed anxious to meet Jordyn Gilton’s 6-week-old pup, King. It was an early birthday present for Gilton, an 11-year-old who said she was there to support Black Lives Matter.
Greenwood Avenue was closed to street traffic for Juneteenth, but a book bus, courtesy of gaininggroundliteracy.org, was parked in the street so little readers could snare free books. Caiden Plump, 3, picked out books about a fire truck and a race car driver. Emily Mercado, 11, selected a book about drama. Lorenzo Plump, 6, chose books about a shark and bugs.
Entertainment included a 3 p.m. performance by the father-son rap act J Friday and JJ. Born with cerebral palsy, JJ proved himself an adept rapper. He earned appreciative shouts and applause from a growing crowd as he rapped the line, “What you think of me now?”
The Black Lives Matter street painting began at 11 p.m. Thursday with five people, but others flocked to help and the paint job was finished around 7 a.m. Friday.
“We had this crazy idea and somehow, thanks to our amazing community, we were able to pull it off,” Briana Shea said in a Facebook post. “Thank you all and damn, it feels good. Stay safe everyone.”
James Watts contributed to this story.
Gallery: Scenes from Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration Friday
