Tulsa's Juneteenth celebration will be held Friday in the Greenwood district, with most of the activities taking place in the greenspace north of the historic Vernon A.M.E. Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave.
Juneteeth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, when Union troops at the end of the Civil War reached Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to inform African-Americans there of the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued two years before.
Activist and politician the Rev. Al Sharpton will be the keynote speaker for the event. Nationally known performers the Original Lakeside Band and American gospel musician Le’Andrea Johnson will headline the entertainment. The event will also feature local vendor booths, food trucks, and children's activities.
Due to an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, Tulsa Juneteenth is taking enhanced operational measures to ensure the health and safety of all guests and volunteers attending Friday’s event. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear their mask and exercise recommended social distancing practices at all times.
Complimentary face masks will be available to attendees through a partnership with the non-profit organization, Until We Do It.
Matinee Program
Emcees: Jerica Wortham & Aubrey Shine
2 p.m. - Phetote Mshairi
2:10 p.m. - J. Friday
2:20 p.m. - Boodle
2:30 p.m. - Webster Wortham
2:40 p.m. - Marvin Smith
2:50 p.m. - Jerica Wortham
3 p.m. - Harold Peevy
3:10 p.m. - Sterling Matthews
3:20 p.m. - Ladies of Elegence
3:30 p.m. - KAOS
3:40 p.m. - Ayilla (Fire in Little Africa)
3:50 p.m. - ClutchBarz
4 p.m. - Robert Caddy
4:10 p.m. - Wise Moves
4:20 p.m. - Kode Ransom
4:30 p.m. - Ervian Lang
4:40 p.m. - Velvet - Sickle Cell Awareness
Evening Program
Emcees: Hill Harper & Ramal Brown
4:50 p.m. - Stage Changeover | DJ View | OmaleyB
5:30 p.m. - Opening Evening Program
Prayer: Dr. Ray Owens Speaker
Black National Anthem: Starr Fisher
Video Presentation TBD Video
FC Tulsa Jersey Presentation
Opening Remarks from Elected Officials Speakers
5:45 p.m. - Student Poets: Cormell & Christian
5:50 p.m. - Fire in Little Africa
6:10 p.m. - OmaleyB
6:35 p.m. - Crutcher Video Presentation
6:40 p.m. - Dr. Robert Turner, Demario Solomon Simmons, Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, Dreisan Heath
7 p.m. - Rev. Al Sharpton
7:30 p.m. - Gregory Robinson
7:40 p.m. - Le'Andria Johnson
7:50 p.m. - Stage Changeover | DJ View
8:10 p.m. - Tulsa Super Band
8:50 p.m. - Stage Changeover | DJ View
9 p.m. - Lakeside
10 p.m. -Event Wraps — Strict Curfew Enforced