Two people died after a fire broke out at a large east Tulsa church early Friday in the second fire at the building in six months.
Tulsa firefighters responded to Memorial Drive Church of Christ, 747 S. Memorial Dr., about 1:30 a.m. and multiple crews battled the blaze for about four hours.
Although the building was supposed to be vacant after sustaining significant damage in a July fire, Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said firefighters searched the building for occupants and found the pair.
Little said its possible the man died of smoke inhalation, but officials won't know for sure until the medical examiner's report is complete. The second fire victim, an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead just before noon.
Investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the fire, but the damage from the first fire will likely make it difficult, Little said.