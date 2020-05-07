After a 50-year-old woman and an 18-year-old relative were found dead in a murder-suicide, Broken Arrow Police encourage those with mental health needs to seek help.
The two were found with gunshot wounds inside a northeast Broken Arrow residence Wednesday, according to Officer Chris Walker.
Resources are still available during the pandemic for those who need mental health help, Walker said.
Mental Health Association Oklahoma offers free virtual support groups and more resources online, or call 918-585-1213.
Family & Children’s Services has partnered with myStrength app for free mental health services. The 24-hour crisis hotline through COPES is 918-744-4800.