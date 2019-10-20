A Tulsa woman and a Sperry man died in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
Killed were Judy S. Booker, 72, of Tulsa, and Jeffery C. Booker, 41, of Sperry, troopers said.
Judy Booker was driving a 2000 Buick Le Sabre east on the turnpike about 8:19 a.m., when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and struck a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, the OHP said.
Both Judy and Jeffery Booker were pronounced dead at the scene, about 2 miles northwest of Afton, troopers said.
Neither the driver or a passenger in the semi-tractor trailer were injured.
The roadway was wet at the time of the crash, the OHP said.
Judy Booker's condition and the cause of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.