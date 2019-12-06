Two people died after a fire started at a large east Tulsa church early Friday, the second fire at the building in six months.
Multiple Tulsa Fire Department crews battled the blaze at the Memorial Drive Church of Christ, 747 S. Memorial Drive, for about four hours after the fire was reported about 1:30 a.m.
Although the building was supposed to be vacant after sustaining significant damage in a July fire, Fire Department spokesman Andy Little said firefighters searched the building for occupants and found the two people.
Little said it’s possible that the man died of smoke inhalation, but officials won’t know for sure until a medical examiner’s report is complete. The second victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at a hospital just before noon Friday. Their names were not released Friday.
Investigators will attempt to determine the cause of the fire, but the damage from the first fire likely will make it difficult, Little said.
Jason Thornton, a minister at the Memorial Drive Church of Christ, said he assumes that the two people were sleeping in the fire-gutted building. A mattress had been pulled into the area where they were found, he said.
The church issued a statement, saying the congregation is “heartbroken by reports that two individuals found in our building have died. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to and prayers for their family, friends, and acquaintances. We also extend our profound gratitude and prayers for well-being to the first responders who responded to the fire and bravely rushed inside to try to save those two lives.”
The church’s statement continues: “We don’t know the cause for today’s fire, which remains under investigation. Since the first fire in July, the building has remained unsafe for any occupation or use and has been sealed and fenced, with appropriate warning signage displayed.
“While we understand that many in our community need and are seeking shelter, especially this time of year, we strongly urge everyone to obey the warnings and stay out of the building for their own safety.”
The Memorial Drive Church of Christ congregation has been meeting in the building of the former East Side Christian Church, 1438 S. Indianapolis Ave., since the July fire.
Thornton said the congregation has not been doing any renovation on the fire-gutted building but intends to build another building on the Memorial Drive property.
Mary Bishop-Baldwin contributed to this story.
