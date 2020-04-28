Two men were rescued from rushing flash-flood waters after they took refuge under an east Tulsa bridge when tornado sirens sounded Tuesday evening.
The men heard the tornado sirens and took cover under the 41st Street bridge over Mingo Creek, Tulsa Fire Department District Chief Bryan Lloyd said.
When the rain started, the water rose to their waists “in a matter of minutes,” and they couldn’t get out, Lloyd said. They were clinging to a cable that was attached to the side of the bridge when emergency workers arrived.
Firefighters and Tulsa Rescue Task Force members lowered life vests to the men from the bridge above and devised a plan to let the current carry them to the side. The plan worked, and firefighters pulled them from the water at the creek bank.
The men were in good spirits when they were treated at the scene by EMSA medics, Lloyd said.
The storm sirens were sounded when conditions indicated tornadoes could form in the Tulsa area around 6 p.m.
No tornado damage was confirmed in the area Tuesday night, but high winds did damage a roof at the Sandy Park apartment complex at 6301 W. 11th Place.
The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 65 to 75 mph near 51st Street and Harvard Avenue.
One-inch hail was also reported at the same location and at 36th Street and Lewis Avenue, as well as in Collinsville.
Unrelated to the storm, a car went through a concrete barrier and off the fourth level of a parking garage on the Saint Francis Health System campus as the weather raged Tuesday evening. The Tulsa Fire Department reported that the driver had had a medical issue and drove through the side of the Warren Building garage at 64th Street and Yale Avenue. The person was conscious when first responders arrived.
Lightning was heavy during the storm, and firefighters also responded to about five or six house fire calls as a result of lightning strikes, the Fire Department reported.
The most rainfall in the area was reported at Nowata, where 1.37 inches was measured. Skiatook, Copan and Foraker all had more than an inch of rain, while Tulsa’s official reading, at Tulsa International Airport, was 0.76 inches.