Emergency responders performed CPR on two people who were injured in a Tulsa house fire before they were taken to a hospital Monday evening.
Flames were visible inside a small house in the 1600 block of East Archer Street when firefighters arrived about 7:50 p.m., and they found the two people — a woman, possibly in her 60s, and a man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s — inside, District Fire Chief Chuck French said.
Firefighters brought the woman and man outside, where CPR was started before they were taken by ambulance to a hospital, he said. Both had burns and smoke inhalation, he said, but information on their conditions was not available.
French said it appeared that the fire began rapidly, and he said it was contained to one room.