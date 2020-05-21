Two teenagers were shot during what police described as a gun battle in an east Tulsa neighborhood Thursday.
The shootings happened just before 5 p.m. at the corner of 118th East Avenue and Seventh Place. Capt. Shane Tuell said it appeared that an altercation between the occupants of two vehicles escalated into gunfire.
Police dispatchers received “multiple” calls from neighbors who heard the shots, and officers recovered more than a dozen shell casings at the scene, Tuell said.
“We don’t know if both sides were shooting at this time, but this was a significant gun battle,” Tuell said.
One shooter reportedly stepped out of a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing.
Emergency responders determined that the victims’ gunshot wounds were not life-threatening. The two were taken to a hospital, and Tuell said both were “extremely lucky.”
Police have been unable to gather definitive suspect or vehicle descriptions but were canvasing the area for any surveillance camera footage that could provide information.