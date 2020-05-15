...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON AND CARROLL. IN NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA...CRAIG...DELAWARE...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...
OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK.
* FROM 1 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
* THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST TO PUSH SOUTHWARD INTO NORTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS LATE TONIGHT AND FRIDAY
MORNING. HEAVY RAINFALL IN THE 1 TO 3 INCH RANGE WITH LOCALLY
HIGHER THAN 4 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
THIS RAINFALL WILL HELP TO INCREASE FLASH FLOOD CONDITIONS,
ESPECIALLY OVER LOW-LYING AREAS AND LOCATIONS HAVING RECEIVED
RECENT RAINS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
In support of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma National Guard member don protective equipment — including boots, suits, face shield, face masks and two layers of sealed gloves — and prepare Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended cleaning solutions before entering a longterm healthcare facility in McAlester, Okla., April 22, 2020. Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kasey M. Phipps file
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to reopen the state calls for vulnerable people — those over the age of 65 and those with serious underlying health conditions — to continue to follow Safer At Home guidelines through at least May 31.
That means vulnerable people should stay at home unless they work in a “critical infrastructure” business sector or to run essential errands such as for medications, groceries and medical appointments.
State and local leaders have been loosening restrictions on businesses and public meeting spaces since late April.
Still, local officials say that while there’s no specific guidance for those who live with or regularly interact with those considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19, safe practices used in any situation should prevail in these cases, too.
“All Tulsa County residents, including those who reside with individuals over the age of 65 or those with underlying health conditions, should remain vigilant in the prevention of COVID-19,” Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said in an email.
“That includes frequent handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, maintaining social distance when in public” and minimizing nonessential travel, she said.
“These steps will help protect residents, including our most vulnerable, from further spread of COVID-19,” she said.
The state of Oklahoma defines vulnerable individuals as those over the age of 65 and those with serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease or diabetes.
Tulsa County’s experience with COVID-19 has been both similar and unique compared to other metro areas’.
All but two of the 36 people killed by COVID-19 in Tulsa County through Monday were 50 or older. The virus has killed 24 people age 65 and over, or two-thirds of the total COVID-19 deaths, in Tulsa County, according to Tulsa Health Department figures released Monday.
People between the age of 50 and 64 make up the next largest group of COVID-19 deaths, with 10, or about 28% of the total in this category.
One person each has died in the 18 to 35 years old category and the 36 to 49 years old category.
While some large metropolitan areas in the U.S. have reported disproportionate shares of minority deaths, that has not been the case here.
About eight in 10 of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Tulsa County and in the state were white. About 11% of the people who died from COVID-19 in Tulsa County and 8% in the state were black. Black people make up about 10% of the population in Tulsa County and 8% of the population in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Non-Hispanics make up about 97% of all deaths in Tulsa County, while the 36 deaths in the county through Monday were evenly split among males and females. Statewide, about 52% of the deaths were males.
Featured video
Gallery: Oklahoma Air National Guard flyover in Tulsa
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471
918-859-4959 All Phases Interior & Exterior Residential & Commercial Improving Northeast Oklahoma area homes for over 40 years. Free Estimates, 100% financing available. Senior & Veteran Discount Why not give us a call, it may cost less than you think! Spring has Sprung! 30% OFF!