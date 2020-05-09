Worried that the battery will go dead if his car sits there too long, Michael Reynolds drives around the 40-acre campus every once in a while. But he always stops short of the gates, where the retirement community has posted a large warning sign.
If residents leave, they can’t come back.
While the rest of the state has emerged from shelter-at-home orders, Oklahoma nursing homes and many retirement communities remain under tight lockdowns, with strict limits on who can come and go.
Reynolds hasn’t left midtown Tulsa’s Methodist Manor for more than seven weeks.
“It has been a really lovely place to live for the past three years,” the 77-year-old said. “But all that ended on March 16.”
The nursing and retirement home restrictions in general remain in place to protect a particularly vulnerable population that has suffered a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to the state Health Department.
Nursing homes account for 43% of all COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma, and 80% of the state’s fatalities have been over retirement age, according to Health Department data.
With other states seeing a similar trend, nursing home visits would be one of the last restrictions lifted under President Trump’s three-phase plan to “reopen America.”
And Gov. Kevin Stitt included visits to “senior-care facilities and hospitals” on a list of prohibitions that will remain in place through the end of Phase 3, which officials expect to start June 1.
That would seem to make mid-June the earliest conceivable time for nursing home visits to resume, and that’s only if COVID-19 cases continue trending downward in the state.
“Other than that, we do not have any additional guidance,” a Health Department spokeswoman told the Tulsa World. “Once Phase 3 is announced, we will have a better idea of future openings.”
A state legislator, however, wants to allow visitors as early as June 1. Rep. Lundy Kiger, a Poteau Republican whose mother-in-law lives in a nursing home, has urged the governor to begin planning a “soft reopening” of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
“This would change the lives of thousands of people,” Kiger told Oklahoma Watch, “and would help improve the lives of these people who are losing hope and dying not from the virus but because they are so broken down emotionally with nothing to look forward to.”
In the meantime, retirement communities seem to have fallen into a gray area if they provide little to no medical care, said Reynolds, who lives at Methodist Manor with his wife. Some have imposed tighter restrictions than others.
His community will provide a ride to and from medical appointments, while residents can shop online and have deliveries made to the gate, where staff members collect them, Reynolds said. Families have been coming to the fence to see loved ones on the other side.
“I wish to make no public opinion” about whether the restrictions are really necessary, he said. “I’ll just say this: I’ll be very glad when it’s over.”
