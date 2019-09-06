The Tulsa Area United Way has set a goal of $26,028,494 for its 2019 fundraising campaign.
The announcement was made Friday during halftime of the Jenks-Bixby high school football game in Jenks before a crowd of students, parents and fans.
The goal represents a 3% increase — almost $800,000 — over last year’s $25,254,166.
The goal “is based on the real needs of our community as determined by 170 highly trained community investment volunteers,” said Alison Anthony, the organization’s president and CEO. “It’s an ambitious goal, but we believe the generosity of Tulsans will help us reach it.”
The campaign will conclude Nov. 7 with the annual Unite celebration at the Tulsa Club Hotel.
The Jenks High School cheerleaders and band assisted in the announcement by raising large numbers before the crowd.
Residents are encouraged to support the campaign through their workplace or online at tauw.org. Businesses that wish to conduct workplace campaigns on behalf of the United Way can get started by contacting the United Way at 918-583-7171 or campaign@tauw.org.