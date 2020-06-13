For his first opportunity to publicly talk about his platform, Tulsa mayoral candidate Ricco Wright chose his setting with care.
“I want to show people what our culture looks like,” said Wright on Friday, speaking to the media from inside Picasso’s Barber Studio, 3049 S. Sheridan Road, where afterward he received a haircut.
“For many black men, this is where we come to decompress, to have therapy sessions even,” he said. “I say that with all due respect to therapists, whom I appreciate and admire. But I can’t negate the fact that I come from a rich tradition. And barbers are our healers.”
The Tulsa activist and business owner, who filed to run on Wednesday, is hoping to bring about some healing himself, starting with the racial division and injustice that continue to plague the community.
“I want to be able to say that we have truly become progressive and not that we are just flirting with it,” Wright said.
“I’m a fourth generation Tulsan, and when I came back home two years ago I’m looking at the same issues that my grandmother dealt with, and she was born in early ’30s. I’m looking at issues that my mother, who was born in 1959, grappled with.”
“And that should not be the case.”
Wright said his platform boils down to one word: “unity.”
“To unify our city that’s been separated and segregated since the inception. Unity is what we’ve been craving.”
Wright said he also chose the barbershop setting because he wanted to show his support for small businesses.
The founder and CEO of Black Wall Street Gallery, he said helping small businesses, which are critical to the city’s economy, would be one of his first goals as mayor.
“We have a lot of small business owners, of which I am one,” Wright said. “And knowing that they have support and protection, knowing that we’re decreasing the likelihood of small businesses closing within that five-year gap in the beginning, that will let me know, as we’re growing our economy, that we’re also giving back to our people.”
“I want all small business owners to know that I myself, as a small-business owner, am preoccupied with our success.”
A Tulsa native, Wright moved back to his hometown two years ago from New York. He is a graduate of Union High School and Langston University, and holds a doctorate in mathematics from Columbia University in New York.
“I love Tulsa,” he said. “I am a product of this environment. I’ve got a vision for this city. And we’re going to build this vision together.”
Part of that vision would be police reform. Wright said police officers need both better training and a better understanding of the communities they serve.
Asked his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and protesting going on worldwide, Wright said: “We’ve never seen a global movement of this magnitude where people are saying ‘enough is enough.’ … Whether one is in New Zealand, in France, or in Tulsa, it’s the same message. We want justice.”
Wright was a little more coy when asked his thoughts on President Trump’s initial plan for a rally in Tulsa next Friday, the same day as Juneteenth. “Ricco Wright is coming too,” he said with a smile.
He would add only that he will have a plan for the day, and that it will be announced soon.
Trump later shifted his rally to Saturday.
