Tulsa likely will see more than an inch of snow Saturday for the first time since 2018, forecasters said.
High temperatures are expected to plunge 35 degrees from Friday to Saturday, with north winds 10-20 mph and gusts to 25 mph, and a high of 29.
The Tulsa metro is expected to see 0.5 to 3 inches of snow, while Bartlesville and areas north may have 3 to 5 inches, forecasters said.
Osage, Washington and Pawnee counties were under a winter storm watch through Saturday morning.
The snow is expected to accumulate, despite recent high temperatures in the 60s, said Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
“It really depends on the rate of fall, but we’ve got some really cold air coming in,” he said. “It may be warmer below the (ground) surface, but it’s going to be cold at the surface, and it’s going to accumulate.”
He said a transition from rain to freezing rain and sleet, then snow will also allow wintry precipitation to accumulate on streets and highways.
The last snowfall of an inch or more for Tulsa was Nov. 12, 2018, when 1.6 inches fell, he said.
City of Tulsa officials, meanwhile, said they planned to monitor the weather reports closely as the warmer, wet weather experienced most of Friday was expected to turn to a cold ice/snow mix early Saturday.
“When it starts changing over we probably won’t put anything down right away,” Tim McCorkell, city street maintenance manager, said Friday afternoon.
“But as we monitor that and just before it gets to freezing ... we’ll start applying salt to the roadways, concentrating first on bridges, hills, overpasses and intersections first before moving to arterial streets and city expressways.
“As long as we don’t have a heavy rain, we’ll put salt down to get a barrier on the roadway so when it does turn over to start freezing it won’t adhere to the road.”
McCorkell said the first shift of city street workers would come in about 2 a.m. Saturday.
“They’ll run until noon, and then they will be relieved by our second shift,” said McCorkell. “And that shift will work until the roads are clear.”
He said he hopes this remains a minor winter weather event for Tulsa.
McCorkell said an estimated 40% of his road crew workers have never worked during a significant winter weather event due to turnover and the length of time since the last major event.
“So if it’s a light event, it’s just a plus for them to get used to the roadways,” McCorkell said.
The city will use a variety of resources to clear arterial roads, residential streets and expressways under its jurisdiction.
The city has available:
• 66 truck-mounted salt spreaders
• 4 truck-mounted liquid applicator systems
• 47 truck-mounted snow plows
• 7 4x4 pickup trucks equipped with snow plows
• 3 motor graders for use as plows
• about 225,000 tons of salt
• 2 salt brine mixing systems
McCorkell said there were no plans to use brine during this storm.
“The way this system looks, it looks like it’s going to come in with excessive moisture, so we’re not anticipating any brine application at all,” McCorkell said.
“The only thing sand does is give you traction,” McCorkell said.
“It doesn’t help melt the ice at all, but once it goes away you still have the sand on the roadway and that’s still a slick barrier,” he said. “So if you use it over and over, then you are going to have sand at your intersections that could cause you to slide.”
He said the city mixed sand in with its salt during the 2007 ice storm to extend its salt supplies.
He said it cost the city almost a million dollars to clean up the sand from the roadways following that ice storm.
“So rather than spend $1 million on cleanup for sand, we’ll spend $1 million on salt that will dissipate and dry the roads up, and we won’t have that issue.”
Road crews divide the city into 35 routes totaling 1,770 lane-miles.
In addition to arterial roads, the city is responsible for maintaining the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and interstate highway on- and off-ramps.
Arterial roads with the highest traffic are cleared first. Once the main streets are cleared, selected residential streets are cleared, depending again on traffic and steepness.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation was looking to stage salt/sand trucks across the Tulsa metro beginning at midnight, said Kenna Mitchell, ODOT spokeswoman.
The agency has more than 25 road-treating trucks in Tulsa County, she said.
Mitchell also said people who need to travel Saturday should download the ODOT phone app, which has a map showing road conditions.
Tulsa averages 2.7 inches of snow in January, 1.8 inches in February and 2.1 inches in March, according to the weather service.
The last measurable snowfall in Tulsa was Nov. 11, when 0.10 inch fell, Sellers said.
Featured video