Update 11:20 a.m. Tuesday: Aron Sherley has been located unharmed and in good health, police said. He was returned to his family.
Tulsa police are seeking the public’s help in finding an endangered 13-year-old runaway.
Aron Sherley has developmental disabilities and was last seen early Monday morning in the 4500 block of East Xyler Street, a news release states.
Aron is 5-foot-3 with blond hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red coat and red shoes. Police think he might be in the area of the Tulsa Zoo.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.