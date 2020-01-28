AronSherley.jpg_thumb

Sherley

 Tulsa Police Department

Update 11:20 a.m. Tuesday: Aron Sherley has been located unharmed and in good health, police said. He was returned to his family. 

Tulsa police are seeking the public’s help in finding an endangered 13-year-old runaway.

Aron Sherley has developmental disabilities and was last seen early Monday morning in the 4500 block of East Xyler Street, a news release states.

Aron is 5-foot-3 with blond hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red coat and red shoes. Police think he might be in the area of the Tulsa Zoo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

— Kelsy Schlotthauer,

Tulsa World

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455

