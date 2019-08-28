Update 6:30 a.m. Wednesday: Joseph Morrissey's family found him just after midnight in Tulsa, according to a Broken Arrow Police Department news release. Police said Morrissey appeared healthy and glad to be back with family.
Broken Arrow police issued a Silver Alert on Tuesday evening for a 74-year-old man with mental health issues who is considered to be in imminent danger.
Police are seeking public assistance in locating Joseph Terrance Morrissey. He was last seen Tuesday morning at a relative's home in the 5000 block of South Chestnut Avenue in Broken Arrow.
Morrissey is described as white, about 5-foot-10 and between 200 and 220 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black Hoko brand shoes and a light green polo shirt with "Joseph" written across the front in marker, according to the alert.
Morrissey may also be carrying a black lanyard containing his state identification.
Authorities state in the Silver Alert that Morrissey is thought to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. Morrissey has mental health issues and high blood pressure, according to the alert. He last took his medication on Monday.
Those who may come into contact with Morrissey are asked to call the police.