Update 11:05 p.m.: Odell was found safe in Muskogee, according to police. He will be reunited with his family.
Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in locating a 79-year-old man who has been missing since Monday afternoon.
Larry Odell was last seen about 4:30 p.m. at the Forest Ridge Golf Club, 7501 E. Kenosha (71st) St. in Broken Arrow, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
Odell has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, but his wife said he often gets confused in the evening, as happens with "sundowning," the release states.
Odell drives a black 2006 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma license plate ERB357.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tulsa police.