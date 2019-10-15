2019-10-16 ne-boyd jared

Boyd

 Provided

Update (7 p.m. Wednesday): Rogers County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that the 18-year-old man was located by law enforcers in Adair, Oklahoma. The man was found alive and safe.

Rogers County authorities are seeking public assistance in locating an 18-year-old man with autism who was last seen Monday.

Authorities are looking for Jared Clayton Boyd, 18, according to a social media post from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

Boyd was described as white, 5-foot-9 and about 150 pounds, with one green eye and one brown eye. He was last seen wearing Wrangler blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a straw cowboy hat and brown work boots, according to the post. He was not in possession of a cellphone or identification.

Boyd lives in the 18600 block of Oklahoma 28A and was last seen walking along that highway about three miles east of Foyil around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Those with knowledge of Boyd's whereabouts or think they may have seen him are encouraged to call 911.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you