Update (7 p.m. Wednesday): Rogers County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday that the 18-year-old man was located by law enforcers in Adair, Oklahoma. The man was found alive and safe.
Rogers County authorities are seeking public assistance in locating an 18-year-old man with autism who was last seen Monday.
Authorities are looking for Jared Clayton Boyd, 18, according to a social media post from the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.
Boyd was described as white, 5-foot-9 and about 150 pounds, with one green eye and one brown eye. He was last seen wearing Wrangler blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a straw cowboy hat and brown work boots, according to the post. He was not in possession of a cellphone or identification.
Boyd lives in the 18600 block of Oklahoma 28A and was last seen walking along that highway about three miles east of Foyil around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Those with knowledge of Boyd's whereabouts or think they may have seen him are encouraged to call 911.