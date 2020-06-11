Buildings

No explosive devices were found after a search of the courthouse, a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. People were being let back into the courthouse as of 2:05 p.m.

Update (2:12 p.m. Thursday): No explosive devices were found after a search of the courthouse, a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said. People were being let back into the courthouse as of 2:05 p.m.

The Tulsa County Courthouse was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a reported bomb threat, authorities said. 

A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said about 1:50 p.m. that the building is being searched but thus far no signs of explosives have been found.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

