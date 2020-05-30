Update: Auto-pedestrian collision reported as protesters shift demonstration along U.S. 75

(Update 3 p.m.) The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported an auto-pedestrian collision during the demonstration.
Initial reports indicated that an unidentified person was struck by a vehicle as protesters marched along U.S. 75 and I-44. Authorities at the scene did not disclose the severity of injuries or vehicle involved in the crash.
Vernon AME pastor Rev. Robert Turner, speaking during the rally, mentioned the collision to protesters, saying someone had been hit by "a deranged truck driver."
Eastbound and westbound lanes were temporarily closed.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates
Hundreds of protesters filled the Brookside neighborhood Saturday afternoon for a demonstration organized by concerned Tulsans, engaging in similar activity across the country following the death of George Floyd.
"The deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd have reignited a recognition of the ongoing, relentless brutality of racism in America and have initiated a renewed uprising in the call for justice and true reform," Nate Morris, an organizer for the rally said in a press release. "Here in Tulsa, we know this pain all too well. We have watched as Eric Harris, Terence Crutcher, Joshua Barre and Joshua Harvey were murdered at the hands of law enforcement officers.
We have watched as the community has protested, rallied, met with local officials, spoken out at city hall meetings and fought ceaselessly for change for years on end."
this afternoon in tulsa's brookside neighborhood. #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor #AhmaudArbery #TerenceCrutcher #JoshuaBarre #EricHarris #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/dTtc39z13d— sam (@samanthavicent) May 30, 2020
The ongoing protests are in reaction to a white Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as he begged for air was arrested Friday and charged with murder, as authorities imposed overnight curfews to try to stem violent protests over police killings of African Americans that have spread from Minneapolis to cities across the country.
Now marching north on Peoria Avenue. #georgefloyd #TerenceCrutcher #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor #JoshuaBarre #tulsa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jze5nfhEY6— sam (@samanthavicent) May 30, 2020
Demonstrations across the U.S. took place after Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe as Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Floyd, who was black, had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill at a store.
Chauvin, who was fired along with three other officers who were at the scene, faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of murder.