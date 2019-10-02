2019-10-03 ne-silveralert p1

Update (10:15 p.m. Wednesday): Broken Arrow police canceled the Silver Alert for 60-year-old Rick E. Milliser after locating him.

Broken Arrow police issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday evening for a 60-year-old man who walked away from a nursing home.

Authorities are seeking public assistance to locate Rick E. Milliser, 60, according to a news release. Milliser walked away from the Forest Hills Nursing Home, 4300 W. Houston (81st) St., about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Milliser is nonverbal, recovering from a stroke, and has diminished cognitive abilities, according to the release.

He was described as white, about 5-foot-9 and about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a black shirt.

He was last seen walking west on Houston (81st) Street.

Those who believe they see Milliser or have seen him are encouraged to contact Broken Arrow police.

