Update (10:15 p.m. Wednesday): Broken Arrow police canceled the Silver Alert for 60-year-old Rick E. Milliser after locating him.
Broken Arrow police issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday evening for a 60-year-old man who walked away from a nursing home.
Authorities are seeking public assistance to locate Rick E. Milliser, 60, according to a news release. Milliser walked away from the Forest Hills Nursing Home, 4300 W. Houston (81st) St., about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Milliser is nonverbal, recovering from a stroke, and has diminished cognitive abilities, according to the release.
He was described as white, about 5-foot-9 and about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a black shirt.
He was last seen walking west on Houston (81st) Street.
Those who believe they see Milliser or have seen him are encouraged to contact Broken Arrow police.