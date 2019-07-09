After relying on a backup system for most of the morning, Mayor G.T. Bynum tweeted Tuesday afternoon that 911 service had been restored amid outages throughout northeast Oklahoma.
Tulsa police officers were stationed at QuikTrip stores, major arterial intersections, and fire stations within the city of Tulsa as a point of contact for those needing assistance.
Mayor G.T. Bynum tweeted information that a fire early Tuesday at the AT&T building downtown resulted in the disruption in service. The disruption lasted about 45 minutes, but multiple agencies as far away as Vinita attributed similar problems to the fire.
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says its emergency service has been restored.
Police departments in Owasso and Sand Springs also reported 911 outages early Tuesday on social media.
In Owasso, police were set up at area QuikTrip stores for those who needed assistance.
Sand Springs police said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that 911 service had been restored after several hours offline.
Jenks Police confirmed its 911 system was also inoperable via social media, but services were restored later Tuesday.
Vinita police and the Mayes County Sheriff’s office also reported 911 outages on Facebook. Vinita residents should call 918-256-6414 or 918-256-6415 for emergency calls. When dispatch answers, say it is a 911 emergency.
Mayes County residents should call 918-825-1155 in the event of an emergency.
