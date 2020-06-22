Update (9 a.m. Monday): Because EMSA medics responded to only one suspected heat-related call Sunday in the Tulsa area, the agency lifted the heat alert issued Saturday.
EMSA continues to encourage people living and working in the Tulsa area to continue to be mindful of the heat and humidity if they are outside this week.
The previous story is below:
EMSA has issued a medical heat alert for Sunday.
The ambulance service responded to five suspected heat-related calls on Saturday, when the high temperature reached 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
EMSA issues a medical heat alert when medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period — the medical heat alert will expire when EMSA responds to fewer than five suspected heat-related calls in a single day.
Saturday, medics treated patients ranged in age from 19 years old to 60 years old for suspected heat-related illness symptoms.
EMSA is urging residents to make a plan to stay safe over the next several days as temperatures are not expected to fall.
"Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed.
"Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible."
Tips for staying healthy in the heat:
• Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
• No alcohol or caffeine.
• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
• Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice. EMSA encourages all to practice social distancing if they use a cooling station:
• The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave., open 24/7.
• John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne, open 24/7.
Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 211 for information on applying for a window unit air conditioner or other resources.