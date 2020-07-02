A man died Thursday morning after wrecking a car on U.S. 169, causing a chain reaction involving eight other vehicles from about 11th Street to Pine Street.
Witnesses told police the driver was traveling fast northbound on the highway when the wreck occurred. Witnesses said the vehicle was weaving through traffic, Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce said.
The driver lost control, and the vehicle skidded across the highway into a concrete barrier, flipped and skidded more. During this time it caught on fire.
Emergency responders pronounced that driver dead at the scene. The driver's identity was withheld Thursday morning pending notification to the man's family. Police said the vehicle he was driving was "distinctive."
A series of other, minor collisions occurred along the highway.
"It was all just a chain reaction from the original collision," Pierce said.
A gray SUV struck the vehicle's broadside after it came to a rest, Pierce said. The driver of the SUV was treated and released from a local hospital.
Farther down, five cars, including a Tulsa police officer, were involved in a series of collisions. Farther down yet, two more cars were involved in a minor collision. Injuries from those collisions were said to be minor.
A long stretch of U.S. 169, parts of Interstate 44 and various on-ramps were closed for about four hours.