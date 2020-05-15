Update (9:45 a.m. Friday): Widespread showers will persist in eastern Oklahoma throughout the day with elevated risks for heavy rain.
Much of the region is at various degrees of flood risk. A flood watch will be in effect until 1 p.m. for most of northeast Oklahoma. Parts of Muskogee and Wagoner counties are under a flash flood warning until 12:45, according to the National Weather Service. Localized flash flooding will be possible and most likely to affect low-lying areas.
Potential for strong winds and large hail will persist in eastern and southeastern Oklahoma as storms move through and out of the region Friday. Risks for severe weather are likely to diminish by mid-evening.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma.
Wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be possible with the stronger storms, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
A line of strong thunderstorms began pushing through the region on Friday morning. Localized flash flooding is likely to accompany any heavy rainfall.
The weather service issued a thunderstorm warning Friday morning for a storm that was located about 5 miles southwest of Inola. Tulsa, Coweta, Inola, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Taiwah and Oneta were in the storm's path.
Much of northeast Oklahoma will be under a flash flood watch until 1 p.m. Friday. Up to 2 inches of rain, possibly more, is forecast.
Additional severe weather may redevelop Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will likely accompany any severe storms that redevelop in the afternoon.