Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 244 near downtown have reopened to traffic after a woman came down from a traffic sign over the highway.
Here is an earlier version of this story.
A portion of the Inner Dispersal Loop was shut down Thursday afternoon due to a woman standing on a traffic sign above the highway, authorities said.
Police and firefighters were called to the northbound lands of the IDL at the Tisdale exit, where the woman was standing on the sign.
Interstate 244 eastbound near downtown has been shut down due to the incident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.
The highway is closed on the northwest part of the IDL.
This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.