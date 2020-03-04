Update: Tulsa firefighters have cleared the facility after an investigation, according to a dispatcher.
Students at Marshall Elementary School have been moved to a contained location after the odor of natural gas was detected.
According to a Tulsa Police dispatcher, haz-mat responders are heading to the school at 1142 E. 56th St. after someone called about the smell of gas in a hallway.
The dispatcher said students who were at the school early have been moved to a central location.
No further details were available early Wednesday.
