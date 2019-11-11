Update: The Tulsa Police Department is now reporting that "the child is safe and on his way home, another family member picked the child up from school unbeknownst to his parents."
Here is the previous story:
Tulsa police are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is missing and is considered endangered because of the severe cold weather.
Emmanuel Jackson was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a long-sleeve red shirt, a gray jacket and a black stocking cap. He is described as black, 3 feet 8 inches tall and about 40 pounds.
Emmanuel reportedly goes to Anderson Elementary School and was expected at his home in the 2400 block of North Quaker Avenue about 2:30 p.m., but he never arrived. His school bus stop is at Whitlow Apartments, 1818 North Rockford Ave.
A possible record overnight low temperature is expected Monday night, with temperatures plunging into the teens and wind chills between 2 and 12 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Anyone who sees Emmanuel is encouraged to get him warm and call 911 immediately.