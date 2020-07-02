The scene of an accident involving officers during the procession for fallen Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City Tuesday, July 2, 2020. [Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman]
Three state troopers on motorcycles were injured Thursday in a crash during a procession for fallen Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.
The three troopers were taken to a hospital, Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart told the Tulsa World, but two of them were later released. One, reportedly a trooper from the Oklahoma City area, remained hospitalized, an OHP spokesman said at a press conference Thursday afternoon.
"We're still trying to figure out exactly what happened," Stewart said. A fourth trooper may have been involved in a cruiser, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department dispatcher.
The crash occurred shortly after 10:55 a.m. on the Kilpatrick Turnpike's westbound lanes, which were then shut down between Eastern Avenue and the Broadway Extension, according to state officials.
A Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman Officer Jeanne Pierce confirmed that Johnson was an organ donor and said the procession had made its way to Oklahoma City related to that purpose.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin confirmed that no Tulsa police officers were injured in the crash. Bynum said the city's thoughts and prayers were with the injured troopers.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement that “I ask Oklahomans to join the first lady and me in praying for the recovery of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers who were injured, for their families and for all those affected by this terrible accident."
"It is always difficult to receive news of first responders being injured in the line of duty, but it is especially heartbreaking to learn this incident happened during the procession for an officer who was senselessly murdered while protecting his community,” Stitt said.
State House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, and House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, released a joint statement after the accident, saying: “There are moments when the policy differences of this body are cast aside and we come together for a larger purpose. Today, the House stands united in support of the OHP and Tulsa Police Department communities. As these Troopers fight for their lives, we lift them up in prayer and hope to see a quick recovery from this awful tragedy."
Johnson's funeral, open to the public, is set for 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Victory Church in Tulsa. Masks will be provided.
