A 23-year-old was arrested in Owasso early Sunday on allegations he stabbed his stepfather to death.
Owasso police responded to a residence in the 8400 block of North 116th East Avenue before 3 a.m. after a woman called to report her adult child came home "intoxicated" and was fighting, according to an arrest report.
While officers were on the way, they were told the suspect, Jordan KuyKendall, had pulled a knife.
They found him sitting on the floor at the foot of a bed, covered in blood, and his stepfather slumped in a corner of the room, the report states.
KuyKendall initially complied with an officer's commands but then tried to roll away as the officer was attempting to handcuff him, according to the report, and the officer struck him with his knee.
Three other officers arrived, and one used an electrical shock to subdue KuyKendall as others attended to the victim, the report states.
The victim was reportedly breathing but unresponsive at the time, and medics later reported he was stabbed multiple times and taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. He died about an hour later, according to the report.
KuyKendall left the home Saturday afternoon only to be returned by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper about 2 a.m., his mother told police, after he was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on a turnpike, the report states.
KuyKendall took offense to something he overheard his mother say to his stepfather after he arrived, and he reportedly attacked her before his stepfather stepped in.
He then began beating his stepfather, and they wrestled before KuyKendall pulled a knife, according to the report.
While he was being escorted to a patrol car, KuyKendall muttered that officers had "the wrong person and that he just had a gun pulled on him," the report states.
Officers found a rifle at the scene, but witnesses were adamant that no one pointed the rifle, the report states.
The mother also told officers that KuyKendall tried several times to take the phone away as she called 911, and a minor child witnessed the whole incident.
KuyKendall was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, resisting arrest and interrupting or interfering with an emergency call.
He is held without bond.