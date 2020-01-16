Found Toddler

Tulsa police need the public's help in identifying a toddler found riding a tricycle alone in west Tulsa on Thursday morning. 

 Tulsa Police Department

Update: 3:22 p.m.: Tulsa police indicated that the parents of a male toddler found riding a tricycle in west Tulsa have been located. 

Police said the child's parents lived within a block where he was found. Investigators and Department of Human Services officials are conducting an investigation into the matter. 

Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a toddler found riding a tricycle alone in the area of 81st and Yukon Avenue in west Tulsa on Thursday morning. 

The child was found riding his tricycle about 11:30 a.m, police said in news release.  

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Recommended for you