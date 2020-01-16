Update: 3:22 p.m.: Tulsa police indicated that the parents of a male toddler found riding a tricycle in west Tulsa have been located.
Police said the child's parents lived within a block where he was found. Investigators and Department of Human Services officials are conducting an investigation into the matter.
Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a toddler found riding a tricycle alone in the area of 81st and Yukon Avenue in west Tulsa on Thursday morning.
The child was found riding his tricycle about 11:30 a.m, police said in news release.
