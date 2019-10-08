A pedestrian killed in a crash along New Sapulpa Road on Tuesday morning was likely on his way to work, police said.  

Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey said Timothy Bridgman, a 53-year-old Sapulpa resident, was struck by a small SUV while crossing the highway near North Frankoma Avenue before 6 a.m.

The driver of the SUV stayed on scene and spoke with police, and Coffey said he or she was released.  

New Sapulpa Road was closed between Frankhoma Avenue and 96th Street South while police worked the scene, Coffey said. 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

