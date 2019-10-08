A pedestrian killed in a crash along New Sapulpa Road on Tuesday morning was likely on his way to work, police said.
Sapulpa Police Capt. Glenn Coffey said Timothy Bridgman, a 53-year-old Sapulpa resident, was struck by a small SUV while crossing the highway near North Frankoma Road before 6 a.m.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and spoke with police, and Coffey said he or she was released.
New Sapulpa Road was closed between Frankhoma Road and 96th Street while police worked, Coffey said.