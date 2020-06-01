Update 10 p.m.: The Tulsa Police Department has posted the following message on its social media:
"Stay Clear of the Woodland Hills area
"Multiple parties in the (area) have gone from a lawful assembly to an unlawful assembly.
"There have been businesses that have been broken into
"Multiple objects have been thrown at law enforcement in the area
"We have used pepperballs and a gas irritant in an effort to disperse the crowd
"This is no longer considered a peaceful assembly and there are several agitators mixed in with the crowd
"Please avoid this area as vehicle traffic is not possible at this time"
Update 9:50 p.m.: Police have closed both northbound and southbound traffic on Memorial Drive from 63rd to 71st streets.
Protestors have thrown water bottles toward police officers, who responded with pepper balls. It appears that a protestor threw some type of firework, as well.
There’s some disagreement among protestors who “came to fight” and those trying to keep the demonstration peaceful. A man who apparently is an agitator has torn down a road side in the median. The peaceful protestors are kneeling in the same median.
Update 9:35 p.m.: Police have deployed pepper balls into a crowd of protesters west of Woodland Hills Mall.
Police announced to the crowd that “this is now an unlawful assembly."
"We will not allow the destruction of property. We will not allow violence toward officers or citizens,” the announcements continued.
“If you do not leave now, force will be used against you and you will be subject to arrest.”
The protestors are on private property and are yelling among themselves trying to get everyone back on the public sidewalks.
At least one water bottle has been thrown at a police vehicle.
Police are staying in their vehicles, using an intercom to tell the protesters to leave the shopping center property where they're congregated and warning them that they're trespassing. The protesters are concentrated in front of Ollie’s on the west side of Memorial.
The protesters are very young — teenagers or young adults. They are walking freely across Memorial Drive through five lanes of slow-moving traffic. What appeared to be a teenage boy drove a dirt bike across the traffic.
An announcement that “this is your final warning” sent most of the protesters back to the sidewalk along Memorial Drive.
Earlier: More than 100 people gathered near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday evening to continue protests of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.
The mostly young crowd lined each side of Memorial Drive north of 71st Street, holding #BlackLivesMatter signs and chanting intermittently after social media rumors that looting would occur led law enforcement to lock down the mall.
The protest was not organized by Black Lives Matter.
Protesters darted across Memorial Drive between traffic and slowly inched from the sidewalks into the southbound lanes of the street, prompting Tulsa police to drive by, using intercoms to tell them to stay on the sidewalk.