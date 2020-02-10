A body that was found in Muskogee on Monday afternoon is believed to be that of a man for whom a Silver Alert had been issued that morning.
Gordon Lee Hughey, 78, was reported missing Monday morning after he was last seen about 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North 12th Street in Muskogee, according to the alert. Hughey had a medical condition or physical disability and was considered to be in imminent danger.
Police were called about 2:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Talladega Street when a man was found dead behind a building there, and they determined that the body was likely Hughey, based on the clothing he was last seen wearing.
The medical examiner will make the official identification.