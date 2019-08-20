Update 8:30 p.m.: The Public Service Company of Oklahoma's has restored power to south Tulsa customers as of 8:01 p.m., according to a statement from PSO Spokesman Stan Whiteford.
As a thunderstorm drifted to the southwest from Broken Arrow, more outages have been reported in Okmulgee County, with as many as 1,200 without power there, according to the company's map.
On a sweltering 101-degree day, more than 10,000 customers in south Tulsa were without power Tuesday evening, according to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma's outage map.
PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said it's believed that a transmission line leading to the company's substation near 81st Street and Yale Avenue "locked out."
At 6:38 p.m., as many as 12,000 customers relying on power from the substation lost it, Whiteford said.
A small thunderstorm had formed over parts of south Broken Arrow before the outage occurred, but PSO's map shows most outages concentrated west of Memorial Drive, north of the Creek Turnpike, east of the Arkansas River and south of Interstate 44.