Two people died Wednesday night after being shot along with one other person in a fitness center parking lot near 51st Street and Memorial Drive, Tulsa police announced.
A witness, Wyatt Pennington, said he had just parked to go work out at VASA Fitness, 7990 E. 51st St., when he heard more than 10 gunshots just before 6:30 p.m. He said he saw a car speed by him before he called 911 and tried to help the three men who were shot.
Tulsa Police Capt. Dave Roberts said people in at least two cars exchanged gunfire in the parking lot, hitting at least three people who were taken to a hospital. Two of the victims later died. Their next of kin had not been notified by 9:25 p.m., according to a Police Department news release.
The third victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the release states.
Roberts said it appears all parties involved knew each other and that no bystanders were injured.
At least two guns were visible under two cars at the scene, and a couple of bullet holes were visible on a car that Roberts said was one of the vehicles involved in the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot, and crime scene tape wrapped around at least 10 vehicles.
Police had not released any suspect information by late Wednesday.
As gymgoers filtered outside to their cars, officers checked their vehicles for fresh damage before lifting the crime scene tape to let them leave the area.
VASA Fitness employees walked around the parking lot letting their members know that water and snacks were available inside if they had to wait for officers to process the scene before gaining access to their cars.
In addition to homicide and crime scene detectives, other prominent Tulsa police officers were at the scene, including Chief Chuck Jordan and Sean “Sticks” Larkin, who appeared on “Live PD” and currently hosts the “PD Cam” TV shows.
The two deaths are the 38th and 39th homicides in Tulsa this year.