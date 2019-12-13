Update 9 a.m. Friday: Deputies in Arkansas found Arvel and Sue Johnson safe Thursday night about 11 p.m, Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman said. The Silver Alert was cancelled Friday morning after some technical difficulties.
A Silver Alert has been issued for an Owasso couple.
Owasso police issued the alert for Arvel Johnson, 84, and Sue Johnson, 71, according to a news release. The Johnsons left their Owasso residence about 9 a.m. Wednesday to go to a Tulsa address. The Johnsons did not arrive at the Tulsa residence, but family members reported seeing them Thursday at a McAlester residence where Arvel Johnson had once lived.
Arvel Johnson's phone was tracked to Mena, Arkansas, about 6 p.m. Thursday. Police and family were unable to find a reason the Johnsons would be in Arkansas. They reportedly are driving a 2007 red GMC Sierra with Oklahoma tag IXY 998.
Sue and Arvel Johnson both have several illnesses and are dependent on medications. Both reportedly have shown symptoms of dementia, according to the release.
Those who believe they have seen the vehicle or the Johnsons are encouraged to call 911 or Owasso police at 918-272-2244.